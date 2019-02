Feb 27 (Reuters) - Debt-ridden Jet Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it grounded seven more aircraft as the carrier failed to make payments to its lessors.

Aircraft lessors have been supportive of the company's efforts to improve its liquidity, Jet said bit.ly/2T0UjWZ.

Saddled with a billion dollars in debt, Jet has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months.