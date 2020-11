FILE PHOTO: A JetBlue passenger jet lands with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp said on Monday it expects cash burn to rise to about $8 million per day in the fourth quarter, citing recent booking trends and a delay in cash tax refunds.

The U.S. carrier now expects its average daily cash burn to be between $6 million and $8 million, compared with its prior forecast of between $4 million and $6 million. (bit.ly/37imXXS)