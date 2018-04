NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday said quarterly pre-tax income fell by 9.2 percent, but its net income increased by 7 percent, as higher fares and a lower U.S. tax rate helped offset expenses from fuel and other costs.

The New York-based airline posted pre-tax income of $110 million, down from $126 million in the first quarter of 2017, and a 1.3 percent decline in its pre-tax margin to 6.3 percent. (Reporting by Alana Wise)