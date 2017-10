NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Jetblue Airways Corp on Tuesday said its third-quarter net income fell to $179 million, down by $20 million from the year prior, as higher operating expenses and a brutal hurricane season weighed on gains.

The carrier reported quarterly earnings of 55 cents per share, which includes about 6 cents of negative impact from two hurricanes, down 6 cents from the year prior. (Reporting by Alana Wise)