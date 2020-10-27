Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
JetBlue revenue falls 76% in coronavirus travel slump

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - JetBlue Airways reported a 76% decline in total revenue to $492 million in the third quarter from a year earlier due the slump in travel from the coronavirus pandemic but said it was encouraged about upcoming holiday bookings.

New York-based JetBlue said its daily cash burn would hover between $4 million and $6 million in the fourth quarter after it burned about $6.1 million per day in the third, which was better than it had forecast.

Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

