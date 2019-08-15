Sanofi scores double win in Federal Circuit on Jevtana patents

A federal appeals court on Wednesday delivered a double dose of good news to Sanofi-Aventis U.S., affirming the validity of its first patent on the prostate-cancer drug Jevtana and overturning a ruling against a later patent on a method of administering it.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a trial judge in New Jersey had properly rejected “convoluted” arguments against the first patent by Mylan Laboratories, Actavis LLC and several other generic drugmakers that Sanofi had sued for infringement.

