April 2, 2018 / 11:36 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Brazil opens insider trading probe into bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s securities regulator, CVM, said on Monday it was probing possible insider trading at Banco Original, a bank that belongs to scandal-plagued J&F Investimentos, which has been at the center of a corruption scandal.

The regulator will look into transactions in interest rate futures and derivatives that occurred before the release of a plea deal by J&F controlling shareholders Joesley and Wesley Batista with Brazilian prosecutors.

The watchdog has already announced investigations into other J&F units. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
