Brazil opens insider trading probe into bank

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s securities regulator, CVM, said on Monday it was probing possible insider trading at Banco Original, a bank that belongs to scandal-plagued J&F Investimentos, which has been at the center of a corruption scandal.

The regulator will look into transactions in interest rate futures and derivatives that occurred before the release of a plea deal by J&F controlling shareholders Joesley and Wesley Batista with Brazilian prosecutors.

The watchdog has already announced investigations into other J&F units. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Peter Cooney)