April 2, 2018

UPDATE 1-Brazil opens insider trading probe into bank

SAO PAULO, April 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s securities regulator, CVM, said on Monday it was probing possible insider trading at Banco Original, a bank that belongs to J&F Investimentos, which has been at the center of a corruption scandal.

The regulator will look into transactions in interest rate futures and derivatives that occurred before the release of a plea deal by J&F controlling shareholders Joesley and Wesley Batista with Brazilian prosecutors.

A spokesman for J&F said the bank was not informed of the content of the probe being carried out by the CVM but said it was willing to provide any information that may be requested.

The watchdog has already announced investigations into other J&F units. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Peter Cooney and Lisa Shumaker)

