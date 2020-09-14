JFrog looks to raise up to $474 million in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - JFrog Ltd FROG.O, a U.S.-Israeli provider of technology that delivers software updates, said on Monday it expects to raise up to $474 million in its initial public offering in the United States.

The company said it now expects its IPO price between $39 and $41 per share, up from between $33 and $37 per share expected earlier.

(The story corrects headline and first paragraph to say IPO to raise up to $474 mln, not $328 mln)