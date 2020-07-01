Company News
July 1, 2020 / 8:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's JHSF expands land bank to launch new residential project in Sao Paulo

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian real estate firm JHSF Participacoes SA on Wednesday signed a deal to buy a 34,500-square-meter (371,354-square-foot) property in the city of Sao Paulo for around 157 million reais ($29.54 million) to strengthen its land bank.

In a securities filing, JHSF said the payment will be made in 2023. The company’s plan is to build a new high-end residential project in the area with sales estimated at 1.5 billion reais ($282.20 million). ($1 = 5.3153 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
