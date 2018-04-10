FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 12:32 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Brazil's JHSF delays IPO process in order to simplify capital structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian real estate holding company JHSF Participações SA has requested that the nation’s CVM securities regulator suspend an analysis of an IPO for its malls unit for up to 60 business days, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

According to the company, it still needs more time to simplify the capital structure of subsidiary JHSF Malls before the unit goes public.

“The request for Interruption of the Offer arises from the need for the Company and Malls, together with their respective creditors, to have additional time to proceed and complete the uncrossing of debts and guarantees between the entities,” JHSF said. (Reporting by Gram Slattery, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
