Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank to set share price-stability scheme

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Jiangyin Rural Commercial Bank said on Friday that its board would hold a meeting to set share price-stability scheme.

The lender’s share price has fallen below its 2018 net asset value per share of 5.95 yuan for 20 consecutive trading days between May 17 and June 14, according to a statement filed to Shenzhen Stock Exchange, triggering the board’s discussion of stability measures. (Reporting by Cheng Leng, Ryan Woo and Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)