FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Chinese Labor Unrest
May 16, 2018 / 12:57 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

China Resources Pharma in talks to buy controlling stake in Jiangzhong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd said on Wednesday it is in talks with the provincial government of the southeast province of Jiangxi to acquire a controlling stake in Jiangzhong Group.

Jiangzhong Group specialises in traditional Chinese medicine and owns 43 percent of Shanghai-listed Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

Potential terms of the deal were not disclosed in the statement issued by China Resources Pharmaceutical.

Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.