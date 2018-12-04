Lawsuit challenges Jiffy Lube's 'no-poaching' agreements

Jiffy Lube International and its parent Royal Dutch Shell have been hit with a proposed class action accusing them of violating U.S. antitrust law by imposing no-poaching agreements on Jiffy Lube’s franchise owners across the country.

The agreements bar the Jiffy Lube oil change franchises from hiring one another’s employees and are depressing workers’ wages because franchises do not have to compete for employees, according to a complaint made public on Monday in Philadelphia federal court.

