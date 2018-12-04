Westlaw News
December 4, 2018 / 10:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lawsuit challenges Jiffy Lube's 'no-poaching' agreements

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Jiffy Lube International and its parent Royal Dutch Shell have been hit with a proposed class action accusing them of violating U.S. antitrust law by imposing no-poaching agreements on Jiffy Lube’s franchise owners across the country.

The agreements bar the Jiffy Lube oil change franchises from hiring one another’s employees and are depressing workers’ wages because franchises do not have to compete for employees, according to a complaint made public on Monday in Philadelphia federal court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zBW8xV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.