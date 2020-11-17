Jill Biden taps Winston & Strawn partner as chief of staff

Winston & Strawn's Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon has been named chief of staff to incoming first lady Jill Biden, President-Elect Joe Biden's transition team announced Tuesday. A former U.S. ambassador to Uruguay and a senior U.S. State Department official during the Obama administration, Reynoso has spent the last three years as partner in Winston's New York City office handling complex commercial litigation, regulatory enforcement and international arbitration, according to her firm profile. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36JSRwj