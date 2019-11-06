Auto & Truck Manufacturers
China's Jinchuan to add 25,000 T nickel sulphate capacity this month - exec

YICHANG, China, Nov 6 (Reuters) - ** Jinchuan Group , China’s top nickel producer, will add 25,000 tonnes of nickel sulphate production capacity by the end of this month, an executive said on Wednesday.

** Nickel sulphate is a chemical used in batteries for electric vehicles.

** Jinchuan now has a capacity to make 80,000 tonnes battery-grade nickel sulphate and up to 25,000 tonnes for electroplating a year, said Zhou Youming, General Manager of Jinchuan Group Nickel Salt Co.

** The additional capacity will be added to its JINCO plant in Gansu province, Zhou said at the China International Nickel and Cobalt Forum in Yichang.

** China’s nickel sulphate output in 2020 is seen reaching at least 600,000 tonnes in nickel content, up 10% from a projected 545,000 tonnes this year, research house Antaike said at the same event. (Reporting by Tom Daly in YICHANG, China, editing by Louise Heavens)

