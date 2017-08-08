FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-India's Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-qtr loss, beats estimates
August 8, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 7 days ago

UPDATE 1-India's Jindal Steel and Power narrows June-qtr loss, beats estimates

2 Min Read

* Q1 crude steel production up about 6 pct

* Q1 results beat analysts' estimates (Adds details, background)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, one of India's biggest steelmakers, beat estimates with a narrower first-quarter loss, boosted by higher revenue from its iron and steel business.

Revenue from Jindal's iron and steel segment rose about 26 percent to 47.13 billion rupees ($740.61 million).

The Delhi-based steelmaker reported a loss of 3.87 billion rupees for the April-June quarter, compared with a loss of 10.82 billion rupees a year earlier. (bit.ly/2vB7C3W)

The company, has posted losses for at least the last 10 quarters, said in May it expected to swing into profit by 2018/19, aiming to strengthen steel production by about 50 percent in fiscal 2018.

The company produced 1.26 million tonnes of crude steel in the quarter, compared with 1.19 million tonnes a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the steelmaker to make a loss of 4.33 billion rupees in the first quarter of this financial year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

$1 = 63.6370 Indian rupees Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in BENGALURU; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Evans

