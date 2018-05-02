FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 12:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

J&J, subsidiaries hit with cancer lawsuit over breast implant

Tina Bellon

1 Min Read

Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries Ethicon Inc and Mentor Worldwide have been hit with a lawsuit accusing them of misleading regulators about the dangers of the silicone breast implants they sell and failing to warn consumers that they could cause cancer.

In what plaintiffs’ lawyers believe to be the first lawsuit of its kind against the defendants, an Ohio woman who developed a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and her husband, sued the companies on Friday in Superior Court of New Jersey, Middlesex County, claiming that her cancer was caused by Mentor’s MemoryGel Siltex implants.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HHQuQG

