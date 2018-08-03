FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 7:01 PM / in 2 hours

Fund consortium to buy John Laing Infrastructure for $1.8 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund (JLIF) said on Friday it will be acquired by a consortium of funds for about 1.4 billion pounds ($1.8 billion).

JLIF, one of Britain’s biggest listed investors in public infrastructure projects, said last month that it was in buyout talks with a consortium that included Dalmore Capital and Equitix Investment Management acting as managers on behalf of certain funds.

The all-cash offer values JLIF at 142.5 pence, the company said. The offer represents a premium of about 2 percent to JLIF’s share price at the close of trade on Friday. ($1 = 0.7691 pounds) (Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Fenton)

