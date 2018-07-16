FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 7:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

John Laing Infrastructure in talks with funds for possible buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund (JLIF) is in talks with a consortium comprising Dalmore Capital and Equitix Investment Management about a possible cash buyout offer for the company, it said on Monday.

JLIF, one of Europe’s largest listed investors in public infrastructure projects, said the possible offer is worth 142.5 pence per share in cash and also includes the payment of a dividend of up to 3.57 pence per share to JLIF shareholders.

Dalmore and Equitix are acting as managers on behalf of certain funds, JLIF said. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

