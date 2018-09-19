FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 19, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

John Laing Infrastructure Fund agrees takeover terms, recommends offer

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund said on Wednesday its board had agreed the terms of its proposed 1.4 billion pounds ($1.84 billion) takeover by a consortium of funds, with the price set at 142.5 pence per share in cash.

JLIF said it had received no competing proposals and that its board continued to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the acquisition by a group including Dalmore Capital and Equitix Investment Management, acting as managers on behalf of certain funds.

$1 = 0.7599 pounds Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.