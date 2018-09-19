John Laing Infrastructure Fund agrees takeover terms, recommends offer

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - John Laing Infrastructure Fund said on Wednesday its board had agreed the terms of its proposed 1.4 billion pounds ($1.84 billion) takeover by a consortium of funds, with the price set at 142.5 pence per share in cash.

JLIF said it had received no competing proposals and that its board continued to recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the acquisition by a group including Dalmore Capital and Equitix Investment Management, acting as managers on behalf of certain funds.