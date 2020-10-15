JLR to launch electric Jaguar I-PACE in India in early 2021

Car of the Year 2019 winner, Jaguar I-Pace, is seen during the award ceremony ahead of the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plans to launch its electric Jaguar I-PACE sedan in India early next year, the automaker’s country head told Reuters on Thursday, as governments across the world push for more clean-energy vehicles.

The British luxury carmaker owned by India’s Tata Motors also plans to launch plug-in hybrid versions of its vehicles in coming months, including the Land Rover Defender sport-utility vehicle (SUV), JLR India’s Rohit Suri said.

Earlier on Thursday JLR launched the new Defender SUV in India, widening its portfolio as demand recovers gradually in the face of the coronavirus crisis. The launch also comes ahead of major festivals, such as Diwali in November, during which Indians often make large purchases.

“We are cautiously optimistic that the product line-up will accentuate the recovery we are witnessing,” Suri said, adding that the I-PACE launch is planned to take place in the first three months of next year.

India has been promoting the use of electric vehicles and plans to offer $4.6 billion in incentives to companies setting up advanced battery manufacturing facilities in the country as part of the effort to boost investment in clean-energy cars.

Tata Group companies including Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals and Tata Power plan to make electric cars and batteries, set up charging stations and build a battery recycling plant.