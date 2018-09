Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. financial services group Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has agreed to buy Jardine Lloyd Thompson in an all-cash deal that values the UK insurance and reinsurance broker at about 4.3 billion pounds ($5.7 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.

JLT Shareholders will receive 19.15 pounds for each share, a premium of about 33.7 percent to JLT stock’s closing price on Monday.