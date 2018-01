Jan 10 (Reuters) - Insurer Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (JLT) on Wednesday appointed Lucy Clarke to the newly created role of chief executive of its insurance broking activities.

As CEO of JLT Specialty, Clarke’s remit covers all of JLT’s business activities, except reinsurance broking and employee benefits.

Clarke will start from April and report to JLT’s chief executive, Dominic Burke. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)