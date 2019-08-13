Westlaw News
Job offer to bankruptcy judge’s fiancé warranted recusal, federal court rules

Barbara Grzincic

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge should have recused himself from an adversary proceeding filed by a law firm that hired his fiancé during the litigation, a federal judge in Miami has held in a long-running dispute.

Friday’s opinion says the judge - identified elsewhere as U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John K. Olson - should have disqualified himself as soon as he discovered that his then-domestic partner, G. Steven Fender, “applied to, or was recruited by, the firm representing” the Chapter trustee.

