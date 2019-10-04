IN BRIEF: Legal sector jobs nearly flat in September

The U.S. legal industry saw employment levels stay nearly flat in September with a loss of 900 jobs, according to a report released Friday by the Department of Labor. The number of people employed in the legal sector dipped very slightly to 1,147,200 in September, down from 1,148,100 in August, according to the DOL’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The 0.08% decrease in September is the first reported fall in legal employment numbers since April.

