Gibson Dunn squares off with recruiter over 2020 partner hire

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Friday slammed a new lawsuit claiming it stiffed a Los Angeles-based legal recruiting company, calling the complaint “nonsense” and disputing its assertion that the firm laid off lawyers this year.

Lateral Link Group Inc. filed the lawsuit on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging it had introduced a unnamed partner candidate to Gibson Dunn that the firm later hired on its own, cutting Lateral Link out of the process and failing to pay its contractually agreed fees.

