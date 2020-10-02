Legal sector employment picks up as more firms signal market thaw

The U.S. legal services sector added more than 3,000 jobs in September following two months of flat growth, according to Friday’s jobs report from the U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The legal industry employed 1,113,500 lawyers and other workers in September, according to seasonally adjusted figures. That’s up 3,100 jobs from August, but still nearly 3% below September 2019 levels.

