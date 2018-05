May 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Worldwide Corp Ltd is buying the U.K.’s John Guest Holdings Ltd for A$1.22 billion ($922.93 million), the Australian plumbing fittings maker said on Thursday.

Reliance said in a statement that the purchase price would be supported by raising equity of up to A$1.10 billion.

U.K.-headquartered John Guest is a maker of plastic “push-to-connect” (PTC) fittings.