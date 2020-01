Jan 23 (Reuters) - Infrastructure firm John Laing Group Plc said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Olivier Brousse will step down after nearly six years in the top job.

The company said it was in the process of searching for a new CEO and that Brousse will remain in the role to help with the transition. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)