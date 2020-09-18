Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industrials

John Laing to sell stake in InterCity Express Programme Phase 2 for $545.9 mln

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Infrastructure investor John Laing Group said on Friday it would sell its 30% interest in the InterCity Express Programme Phase 2 to infrastructure investment platform AIP Management P/S for 421 million pounds ($545.9 million).

The company said the deal value represents a strong uplift on John Laing’s valuation of 333 million pounds as at June 30. ($1 = 0.7712 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

