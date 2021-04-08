Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

McCarthy Stone gets 200 mln stg financing to boost retirement home supply

By Reuters Staff

April 8 (Reuters) - Infrastructure investors John Laing Group and Macquarie Capital will invest 200 million pounds ($274.76 million) in retirement living homes developed by McCarthy Stone, the companies said on Thursday.

McCarthy Stone said the investment would aid the retirement community developer to expand its rental service to a growing ageing population, helping meet the under-supply of such housing.

$1 = 0.7279 pounds Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

