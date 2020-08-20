UPDATE 1-John Laing unlikely to meet investment target due to virus crisis

(Adds detail on results, dividend, CEO quote)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Infrastructure investor John Laing posted a half-year loss of 95 million pounds ($124.18 million) on Thursday and said it was unlikely to meet its 1 billion pound investment target by the end of 2021 due to coronavirus-related uncertainties.

The investor and manager of infrastructure projects, which is not involved in building and construction itself, had reported a profit of 35 million pounds a year earlier.

“New investments in the period were minimal, with COVID-19 delaying public procurement processes, as well as the decision taken earlier this year to cease new investment in wind and solar generation,” newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Ben Loomes said.

Net asset value per share at the end of June declined 6%.

The company, which focuses on investing in greenfield projects as well as managing them through construction and into operation, declared an interim dividend of 1.88 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7650 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)