LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The shareholders of John Laing Infrastructure voted to approve a takeover by funds Dalmore Capital and Equitix Investment Management, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The funds offered shareholders 142.5 pence in cash per share to take the listed infrastructure fund private. By 1538 GMT, the stock was trading at 142.4 pence, up from 141.4 pence at Friday’s close. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Ben Martin. Editing by Ben Martin.)