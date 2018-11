Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Waitrose supermarket owner John Lewis Partnership said Chairman Charlie Mayfield will step down in 2020 and it kicked off a formal search for a successor.

A chairman selection committee will consider both internal and external candidates for the job and an announcement will be made in the second half of 2019, John Lewis said in a statement. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)