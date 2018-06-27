FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 27, 2018 / 8:57 AM / in an hour

John Lewis Partnership sees substantial fall in 2018-19 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s John Lewis Partnership warned on Wednesday that profit for its 2018-19 year would be “substantially” below the previous year’s level, hurt by expected declines in its department stores business.

The group, which is owned by its 85,000 workers, runs John Lewis department stores and the upmarket Waitrose supermarket chain.

While it forecast that Waitrose’s profit would grow over the year, this would be offset by declines in its department store business plus a drag from the significant extra costs of investing in I.T. systems.

The partnership in March reported a 22 percent drop in core profit to 289 million pounds for its 2017-18 year. (Reporting by James Davey, writing by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.