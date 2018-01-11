FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 11, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Retailer John Lewis says Christmas sales rise but pressure on margins increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis said on Thursday that sales over the busy Christmas trading period rose but margin pressure intensified, and said that volatile trading would continue over the next twelve months.

John Lewis Partnership, which runs John Lewis department stores and supermarket chain Waitrose, said gross sales rose 2.5 percent to 1.96 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) in the six weeks to December 30 compared to the same period in 2016. ($1 = 0.7414 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.