UK's John Lewis to axe department stores based on customer numbers -director

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s John Lewis Partnership will not re-open a “small number” of department stores when the COVID-19 lockdown ends in areas where it considers there are not enough customers, its department stores head said on Thursday.

“The stores that we find we will probably need to exit are places where our customers aren’t,” John Lewis executive director Pippa Wicks told reporters.

“It’s not about whether it’s a high street or a shopping centre or an out-of-town retail park, it’s about where our customers are living and working. That’s what’s driving our decision making,” she said.