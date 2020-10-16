Britain's John Lewis to increase digital focus and diversify

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British retailer the John Lewis Partnership will increase its online focus, diversify beyond retail and seek partnerships as it aims to recover profitability, it said on Friday.

Detailing a five-year plan to grow the employee-owned department stores and the Waitrose supermarket group, Chairman Sharon White said the plan aims to lift profit to 400 million pounds ($515 million) by year five. ($1 = 0.7762 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey Editing by David Goodman )