a month ago
John Lewis weekly department store sales up 4 pct
July 18, 2017 / 9:43 AM

John Lewis weekly department store sales up 4 pct

1 Min Read

    LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
                    on Tuesday gave the following sales figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier.
                  Week to July 15  24 weeks to July 15
 Total sales      +2.8 pct         +1.8 pct
 Dept stores      +4.0 pct         +1.3 pct
 Food stores      +2.0 pct         +2.1 pct
 
    Last week the department store chain's boss said the firm
had recently seen a drop in demand for big ticket items as
consumer confidence waned, but trade in more spontaneous
categories, such as beauty, was holding up.
    
    

 (Compiled by Paul Sandle)

