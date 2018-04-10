FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

TABLE-John Lewis weekly dept store sales up 3.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - British retailer John Lewis
                    on Tuesday gave the following sales figures
for the latest week compared with a year earlier:
                  Week to Apr 7   10 weeks to Apr 7
 Total sales      -8.8 pct        3.3 pct
 Dept stores      3.6 pct         2.9 pct
 Food stores      -16.4 pct       3.5 pct
    Rupert Thomas, commercial director of Waitrose, said
comparisons were heavily distorted by the earlier fall of Easter
this year, which means that we are comparing six days trading -
with most shops remaining closed on Easter Sunday - with a full
week's trading in 2017.

 (Reporting by Paul Sandle)
