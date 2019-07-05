Aviation services firm John Menzies expects lower annual profit

July 5 (Reuters) - UK aviation servicing company John Menzies Plc said on Friday it expects lower annual profit, hurt by aviation market challenges, weak cargo volumes and flight schedule reductions.

Menzies, which traces its roots back to a bookshop founded in 1833, appointed in May Swiss private equity fund manager Christian Kappelhoff-Wulff to its board and formed two new committees to consider strategic and structural options.