August 14, 2018 / 6:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's John Menzies says HY profit rises 15.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - John Menzies Plc’s half-year profit rose 15.4 percent, as the logistics provider benefited from higher cargo volumes and new contracts in its aviation business.

The company said on Tuesday that underlying profit before tax rose to 28.5 million pounds ($36.42 million) from 24.7 million pounds a year earlier.

UK’s competition regulator said in a separate statement that it was referring Menzies’ purchase of Airline Services for an in-depth merger investigation. ($1 = 0.7825 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

