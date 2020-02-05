Energy
Wood Group to sell industrial services unit for $104 mln

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider John Wood Group said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its industrial services business to technical services provider Kaefer for an initial cash consideration of about $104 million.

Aberdeen-headquartered Wood said the deal includes a further potential payment of up to $14 million when agreed upon financial goals are met. Sale proceeds will be used to cut debt, the company added.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

