June 28, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wood Group first-half revenue grows, says oil market recovery continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider John Wood Group Plc said on Thursday its revenue grew in the first half, as higher oil prices buoyed demand for its equipment and services.

“We are continuing to see early signs of recovery in our core oil & gas market and good contract awards in broader industrial sectors”, the company said in a statement.

Wood Group, which completed its acquisition of smaller rival Amec Foster Wheeler in October last year, said its outlook for the current year is unchanged. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

