June 26 (Reuters) - British engineering and oilfield services provider Wood Group Plc said on Wednesday its performance in the first half was better than a year earlier, with earnings growth and margin improvement, sending its shares more than 5% higher.

Aberdeen-based Wood also stuck to its expectation of revenue growth, strong earnings growth and cash generation in 2019. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)