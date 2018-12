Dec 12 (Reuters) - British oilfield services company Wood Plc expects an increase in core earnings for the year, citing a 10 percent rise in revenues driven by a generally improved market in its traditionally stronger second half.

The company on Wednesday forecast earnings before income tax and amortisation of between $620 million and $630 million, compared with $598 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)