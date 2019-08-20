UK's Wood to sell nuclear energy unit for $305 million

Aug 20 (Reuters) - British oilfield services provider Wood Plc said on Tuesday it would sell its nuclear energy business for about $305 million to Jacob Engineering and reported a 2.6% drop in first-half revenue.

It reported adjusted core earnings of $384 million, with margins of 8%.

Total revenue fell to $4.79 billion compared with $4.92 billion last year and total order book stood at $9.19 billion as of June 30, also down from a year earlier. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)