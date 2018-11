Nov 13 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International Plc said on Tuesday it would sell its power solutions business, which makes car batteries, to investment firm Brookfield Business Partners L.P., in a cash transaction valued at $13.2 billion.

The company expects to deploy $3.0 to $3.5 billion of proceeds towards debt paydown and retain an investment grade credit rating, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)