March 12 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International Plc said on Monday it would explore strategic alternatives for its power solutions business, which makes lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars and light trucks.

The unit had $7.3 billion in revenue in 2017, and $1.6 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Johnson Controls said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)